Affordable drugs, please

I read with interest a guest column that John Lott, president of the Crime Prevention Research Center, recently wrote in the Missoulian (Sept. 17). Lott is quite upset that Gov. Steve Bullock would like to force pharmaceutical companies to negotiate drug pricing with specific customers in the public sector. The principal reason Lott gives for his concern is that any type of price control would stifle research and development of new drugs and possibly cause the pharmaceutical industry to quit making and selling their products.

I worked 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry (sales and marketing) for two major companies: Bristol Laboratories (now Bristol Myers Squibb) and Merck U.S. Human Health (formerly Merck, Sharp & Dohme). I know that the average Big Pharma company spends as much or more on marketing and promotion than it does on research and development (R&D). Lott failed to mention that the American drug industry receives substantial U.S. government assistance for basic research as well. In fact, a good percentage of actual drug development is done not by large pharmaceutical houses but by the National Institutes for Health, universities and various Bio Tech/Bio Pharma companies in this country and elsewhere.

The reason that many large drug corporations choose to do minimal R&D themselves, coupled with purchasing the rights to a pharmaceutical product, instead is simple: it’s a lot cheaper for them to do business this way. Forcing drug companies to bid their products to Medicare like they do to U.S. Military, various pharmacies and overseas markets will not break the bank and force Pharma to cease developing new drugs. It’s what they do for a living and Uncle Sam remains a very good customer. The U.S. consumes almost half of all the prescription medicines in the free world.

Jim Hamilton of Florence worked for 25 years as a hospital infectious disease representative.

