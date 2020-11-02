Affordable housing solutions for Missoula to consider

I recently received a conditional use building permit for a "workforce affordable housing project" I designed on property next to my Montana Glass building. So, I thought it would be a good time to pass on my impressions and proposals about the process.
When I heard about the idea of Opportunity Zone (OZ) investors being able to get tax breaks for helping finance projects like mine, I was thrilled. This led me to design a project with the help of my team of architects, general contractor and banker, to build something that was larger than what I could do on my own. After talking with city officials, real estate agents, bankers and investment advisers, I realized there may be better options.
I would like to offer an idea that could solve this problem for future projects that our local citizens could do — and the big out-of-town developers putting up sterile, cramped living units and/or large, expensive suites do not provide the quality of life for the affordable living units that are needed in our town.
I suggest some nonprofit put together a quarterly conference for our local property owners to interact with multi-family professionals — like bankers, city and county officials, real estate professionals, property investors, etc. — to help in providing the resources and investment needed to build affordable housing in the area.
The second suggestion I have is not new, as I have heard this several times from current multi-family building owners. It is taxes. When I did my projections for my project, I was astounded by the amount of initial and ongoing taxes I would have to pay. Well, really that’s not true, because the tenants in the end were going to pay them through higher rents. So if the city and country are really serious about providing more affordable housing, then they have to solve this problem.
But, I have a solution. I propose a meeting of city and county officials with local multi-family property owners to develop a formula by which the owners receive a voucher that is used in helping pay these taxes. OK, it would be like this: A percentage of total units in an existing project, maybe, a minimum of 5–10%, would be eligible. The rents for these units would have to meet an agreed-upon definition of affordability in order to get a voucher. And, of course, an agreed amount of credit for each unit.
My experience tells me the best solutions involve interested parties coming together and working together. No one government agency, or professional, or business person can do this on their own. Remember, local developers are concerned not only about making a living but also quality of life, while the out-of-town developers want as much profit as they can get.
Jerry Dirnberger is a longtime Missoula businessman, property owner and housing developer.
