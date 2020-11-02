Affordable housing solutions for Missoula to consider

I recently received a conditional use building permit for a "workforce affordable housing project" I designed on property next to my Montana Glass building. So, I thought it would be a good time to pass on my impressions and proposals about the process.

When I heard about the idea of Opportunity Zone (OZ) investors being able to get tax breaks for helping finance projects like mine, I was thrilled. This led me to design a project with the help of my team of architects, general contractor and banker, to build something that was larger than what I could do on my own. After talking with city officials, real estate agents, bankers and investment advisers, I realized there may be better options.

I would like to offer an idea that could solve this problem for future projects that our local citizens could do — and the big out-of-town developers putting up sterile, cramped living units and/or large, expensive suites do not provide the quality of life for the affordable living units that are needed in our town.

I suggest some nonprofit put together a quarterly conference for our local property owners to interact with multi-family professionals — like bankers, city and county officials, real estate professionals, property investors, etc. — to help in providing the resources and investment needed to build affordable housing in the area.