Affordable, reliable electricity is critical to Montana's economy: Time, investment and planning necessary for successful transition

The vast majority of Montana households depend on Montana’s largest utility, NorthWestern Energy, to keep the lights and heat on. The same is true for the Montana businesses we represent, large and small. Reliable, affordable energy is a driving force behind job creation and economic growth in our state.

That is why NorthWestern’s plan to acquire additional generation capacity at Colstrip is critical for continued economic growth in our state. It’s a fair deal for NorthWestern’s customers, which include thousands of Montanan entrepreneurs and job providers.

Many people take it for granted that the lights and heat will turn on at the flick of a switch. That could be changing as we enter a new era of resource transition that will test energy reliability in Montana.

Northwestern Energy has committed to reduce their carbon intensity by 90% by 2045, from a 2010 baseline. Today, over 60% of the energy they produce is carbon free.

Reducing carbon dioxide emissions cannot be done at the flick of a switch; it takes planning, serious investment and enough time to be successful. In the meantime, we need to keep the Montana economy and business growth on steady footing. Failure at a smooth transition would be more than inconvenient — it would create uncertainty and turmoil in the business community.