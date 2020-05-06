AFL-CIO endorses Cooney, Schreiner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Montana AFL-CIO’s decision to endorse Mike Cooney for governor and Casey Schreiner for lieutenant governor was made after careful consideration of all candidates involved in the race. Ultimately, it was two resumes teeming with support of pro-worker issues that led us to believe they are the best individuals to lead the state of Montana into the new decade.

Mike Cooney is no stranger to the Montana labor movement. Growing up in Butte, he saw how it drastically improved the lives of his friends and neighbors and it clearly shaped his career in public service. Cooney knows that the working people of this state getting the treatment they deserve comes through our right to collectively bargain. Every official office Cooney has held, he has acted in the best interest of workers.

While serving as secretary of state, Cooney reshaped the office, making it more about fair access to elections so workers could make their voices heard at the polls. His time in the Montana Legislature saw him support pro-worker legislation and push back against right-to-work laws which worsen benefits and lower wages for every worker in the state, both union and non-union. He continued on this path as lieutenant governor using his platform to speak out against mistreatment of workers like the lockout of Boilermakers D-239 members in Three Forks.