After making a comparison: Choosing Mike Cooney

Since 1968 I’ve known and worked with every Montana governor, lieutenant governor, senator and congressperson, Republicans and Democrats alike, from Forrest Anderson to Jon Tester (except Steve Daines).

I feel comfortable evaluating candidates for governor Mike Cooney and Greg Gianforte. Not an intimate of either, I’ve known and worked with both — 40 years with Cooney, about 20 years with Gianforte.

I’m philosophically progressive, but I’ve made every effort to be objective in my review. My conclusion is a vote for Mike Cooney for governor. I looked at several policy areas: public education, public land and stream access, taxation and non-discrimination; as well as money in politics and media access.

Mike Cooney believes that our limited state tax dollars for education should go to public education and not diverted to private schools, a stark contrast with Gianforte’s strong advocacy for public money going to private schools. Both are firm and open advocates for their positions, but mark this one for Cooney.