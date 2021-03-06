Agricultural workers are not receiving vaccines as scheduled by the CDC

Bare shelves, food limits in grocery stores and food chain supply lines backed up across the country.

That is what can be expected if agricultural workers do not receive vaccines in a timely fashion.

Sadly, it doesn’t take much effort to imagine this outcome — in fact, we got quite a preview about a year ago as the pandemic began its long grip, severely disrupting the supply chain and leaving many Americans to wonder what was next.

In order to protect our food supply chain, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security explicitly listed agricultural workers as essential in their April 2020 memorandum. While the list was advisory and not technically a directive, it emphasized the important services that Americans depend on daily and the safety measures that could be used to protect those serving in a role “critical to public health and safety, as well as economic and national security.”

Despite the recognition of the importance of agricultural workers when the food shortage occurred, these individuals are still undervalued and under-vaccinated.