Alex Amonette: Stabilizing climate with a market-based solution

Students in Gardiner, are experiencing 11-hour school days due to the June flood damage to the public roads. Extreme weather is disrupting community life, livelihoods, transportation, and food supplies here and around the world. The longer fire seasons and the smoke harm our tourism business, not to mention our health.

The greenhouse gases we’ve emitted into the atmosphere trap the sun’s heat like a blanket. We may soon be visiting “Glacierless Park” because the Earth’s warming has melted most of the glaciers!

Carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels are driving these changes. If we want to slow – or even reverse – this, we need to decrease our fossil fuel use. The good news is that we can do this by adding a fiscally conservative market-based solution.

You may have heard of “carbon pricing,” “carbon cashback,” or a revenue neutral “carbon fee and dividend.”

As defined by the World Bank:

“Carbon pricing is an instrument that captures the external costs of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – the costs of emissions that the public pays for, such as damage to crops, health care costs from heat waves and droughts, and loss of property from flooding and sea level rise – and ties them to their sources through a price, usually in the form of a price on the carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted.”

Citizens’ Climate Lobby advocates for a revenue-neutral carbon fee charged on fossil fuels at the source (mine, refinery, port, or first pipeline) and collected by the U.S. Treasury Department. 100% of the net revenue gets sent to our bank accounts as a monthly dividend or payment. The government does not keep the money.

The fee starts out small and gradually rises. So does the payment. The policy continues until we reduce the GHGs and switch over to low/no carbon energy sources for our goods and fuel.

A family of four could receive payouts of $3,000 annually by year 10 if this policy were introduced this year.

Carbon fee and dividend works because:

• Fossil fuel become less desirable

• Cleaner sources of energy become more competitive

• The dividend creates millions of good-paying jobs

• Carbon emissions decrease

• Reduced air pollution saves tens of thousands of lives

• Climate change is brought under control

But we have to lower emissions globally. A carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) can be applied to carbon-intensive imports from countries that don’t have an equivalent price on carbon, protecting American businesses from unfair competition.

A CBAM can also account for differences in goods from countries with higher carbon emissions per ton of product. It rewards the most efficient producers while providing an economic incentive for other nations and industries to take steps to cut their emissions.

The CBAM levels the playing field between countries like the U.S. that have invested in cleaner manufacturing methods and countries that emit more carbon pollution in the manufacturing process.

Canada and the European Union already have a carbon price and plan to impose a CBAM. Montana trades with Canada and Europe, and we should not be left stranded or disadvantaged if we don’t adopt one.

Contrary to moving slow, like a glacier, a carbon fee and dividend and CBAM will help stabilize the climate efficiently, fairly, and quickly.

Let’s elect representatives who understand that we can use the market to help us solve the problem of our changing climate by implementing a carbon fee and dividend and CBAM policy. It’s a bipartisan solution that doesn’t grow the government.

We all want our children in Gardiner and all over Montana to be safe and secure now and in the future.