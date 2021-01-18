All hands in: It's time for a comeback

Our members have been proud partners in Montana’s vaccine distribution and are working diligently to ensure the distribution plan remains successful. At the same time, our hospitals have been inundated with inquiries about COVID-19 vaccine availability, who will be given access, when and where doses will be available.

It’s important to understand that healthcare providers and public health professionals can only distribute the vaccines allocated to us by the federal government. As doses come in, hospitals are vaccinating eligible recipients. It is encouraging to see the public interested in receiving the vaccine, but we must be patient as we wait on the federal government to keep up with the demand.

The vaccine offers a new form of defense, but until everyone has the opportunity to be vaccinated, we urge all Montanans to continue to follow the playbook from our public health professionals: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your social distance. These aren’t silver bullets, but they do work—especially when all of us commit to them. Governor Gianforte recognizes the value of mask-wearing and is leading by example, wearing a mask at the capitol and urging others to “show respect and care for the people around us.”

Governor Gianforte will chart a different path than his predecessor with his “Montana Comeback Plan,” but one thing remains unchanged: Taking care of our neighbors isn’t a partisan issue. It’s a Montana value. Together we will beat COVID-19. All hands in.

Rich Rasmussen is president and CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, whose membership includes all hospitals in the state plus nursing homes, hospice and home health providers.

