Alliance for the Wild Rockies beats Trump again

The magistrate judge agreed with us and wrote in his recommendation: "The Court finds that it is in the public’s interest for BLM to fulfill its mandate under NEPA before proceeding further with treatments in the Iron Mask. Without the requisite analysis, the public interest falls squarely on the Plaintiffs’ side." Judge Watters issued an injunction stopping the project on July 24.

Why it matters

Juniper trees produce up to 20,000 berries and provide high-energy food for big game species as well as migratory birds, wild turkeys, and upland game birds throughout fall and winter regardless of deep snow.

Junipers in the Intermountain West also provide breeding habitat for at least 43 species of birds, including many that have been identified by Montana as species of concern. These include the lark sparrow, loggerhead shrike, pinyon jay, Cassin’s finch, Clark’s nutcracker, ferruginous hawk, golden eagle and northern goshawk.

The BLM didn't even analyze the impacts on pinyon jays, one of the fastest declining bird populations in North America that depend on dense forests of juniper for colonial nesting and feed on the seeds of the limber pine trees slated for burning.