Alliance for the Wild Rockies challenges chronic illegal road use on Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

Although the Forest Service’s Law Enforcement Division verified and maintains these road violation records, the management divisions of the Forest Service have not used the information in their legally required monitoring reports. Even worse, the agency has never even fully quantified the number of miles of additional motorized use that these hundreds of violations and additional miles of illegal road construction represent.

This is particularly troubling because such monitoring reports are required by at least three different Biological Opinions/Incidental Take Statements for the Helena-Lewis and Clark Forest. For example, one of the existing Incidental Take Statements requires: “the Forest shall complete a report with the information listed below and submit it to the Service's Montana Field Office by June 1 of each year for the preceding calendar year. The report shall include: a. Location and length of routes constructed, restricted, and decommissioned within the action area; b. The status of these routes (i.e. open or restricted) and presence of signage, barrier or closure device, if applicable, shall also be described; c. Linear open route density by elk herd unit for the area within the Forest boundary.”