Alliance for the Wild Rockies challenges plans to log grizzly habitat in Ninemile

Let’s be clear: What the Forest Service calls “undetermined roads” are illegal roads the agency only recently discovered and is now legitimizing by including them in its forest road system.

The area overlaps with another huge timber sale, the 2006 Frenchtown Face Ecosystem Restoration Project. The Alliance dropped its challenge to the Frenchtown Face project because the Forest Service promised to obliterate 115 miles of roads — through ripping of road surfaces and entrance closures — which would have mitigated the impacts of that project, benefiting grizzly bears and big game. Now, the Solider-Butler project reverses that promise and plans to decommission only 34 miles of overlapping roads “naturally,” meaning, by doing nothing.

Like many Forest Service projects, trees get cut and roads get built, but mitigation work — such as road removal — never gets done.

While the Forest Service claims the Soldier-Butler project won’t harm grizzly bears, many roads it thought were closed are actually being used by the public, impacting wildlife — particularly grizzly bears. Without evaluating illegal road use, the Forest Service simply can’t know the impacts this project will have on wildlife.