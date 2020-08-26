Alliance for the Wild Rockies protects pinyon-juniper habitat

3. Most pinyon-juniper habitat saved

The BLM told reporters that: “Most of the prescribed burning had already concluded by the time of the judge’s decision.” The truth, however, is that once again the BLM was imitating the serial liar in the Oval Office and fed a Montana reporter “alternative facts.” Most of the burning for this year had concluded — but for the project as a whole, less than 1,000 acres out of the 5,397 acre project were actually cut and burned.

4. Junipers are valuable

A single juniper tree can produce up to 20,000 berries that provide high-energy food for elk and deer as well as migratory birds, wild turkeys and upland game birds throughout fall and winter regardless of deep snow. Junipers in the Intermountain West also provide breeding habitat for at least 43 species of birds — including many that have been identified by Montana as Species of Concern.

Preserving the nation’s native juniper habitat is vitally essential when you consider the number of birds in the United States and Canada has declined by 3 billion, or 29%, over the past half-century, mostly due to loss of habitat and increased use of pesticides.

What happens next?