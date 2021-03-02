Allow reasonable accommodations for disabled archery hunters

The request for reasonable accommodation for disabled persons falls fully under the purview of the ADA, which defines a disability as: any physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities from participation in programs or activities provided by a public entity. This category includes amputees, individuals with spinal cord injuries, permanent impaired range of motion, muscle weakness, or those with a permanent coordination deficit.

SB 111 will not allow anyone who does not meet the ADA criteria to be issued a Permit to Modify Archery Equipment. In addition, the bill also calls for the requirement of continuing education courses on the use of a crossbow to ensure the continued safe and proper use of this specialized equipment. I can assure you from personal experience that the FWP screening process for those with this permit is quite thorough.

The main goal of SB 111 is to provide equal opportunity for disabled hunters, from wounded veterans to those with neuromuscular or traumatic disabilities. If passed, this legislation will provide these people with the opportunity to partake in a major life activity in which able-bodied hunters are currently fortunate enough to participate.

Once again, I ask Sen. Flowers, and all members of our state Legislature, to vote in favor of SB111 so that individuals such as myself will have an opportunity to re-enter archery season with a tool that allows us the ability to fully participate in this sport.

Bruno Friia is a retired real estate executive and a disabled hunter. He lives in Missoula.

