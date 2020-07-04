America is in chaos

I am appalled at the chaos which is destroying America, with cities burning, lifelong businesses looted and destroyed, with mayors and governors enabling violence against ordinary American citizens. America must elect leaders willing to support Donald Trump’s efforts to provide jobs and incomes for all Americans regardless of their skin color or backgrounds.
Democrat-controlled cities and Democrat governors for decades have failed to address the corruption and waste that highlight their jurisdictions. Have American voters realized that the current rioting and looting is occurring in cities controlled by Democrats for decades, and yet voters return them to govern?
Montana has had a few elected officials who have shown leadership in demonstrating fiscal responsibility and efficiency. During four years as State Auditor, Matt Rosendale cut the budget by 23% and eliminated a couple dozen unnecessary positions as he reorganized the agency to streamline its services. Congress needs this type of aptitude!
In contrast, Montana state government has become increasingly bloated during the past 16 years as it has been managed by Democrat governors. These governors could rely on Llew Jones, who leads the “Democrat wing” (a small splinter group) of the Republican majority of the Montana Legislature, who joined the Democrat Legislators to control the legislative branch. This political cabal of the past 16 years increased state spending from $6 billion to $13 billion — a 93% increase in Montana government spending without comparable population growth.
Now once again, Montana is a major target of the radical left, which has targeted Montana for years as a cheap U.S. Senate seat. Out of approximately 450,000 voters, approximately 150,000 non-party voters are targeted by national political operators.
Since Steve Bullock has agreed to challenge incumbent Senator Daines, the left-wing money sources, according to Democrat Party insiders who confided their excitement to me of having resources to capture Montana political offices, have reportedly agreed to commit $30 million in support of Bullock. The Democrat Party will have resources to finance 200 to 300 field staff, which will also impact the governor’s race, the U.S. Congressional race along with other statewide political races.
With an army of organized, trained Democrat Party field staff to collect absentee ballots at well-planed “ballot harvesting” parties, plus busing un-informed voters to polls on Election Day as a result of the “Democrat wing” of the Republican legislative members who joined Democrat activists allowing “same day” voter registration.
Trump has strong basic support in Montana, but for him to “make America great again” he must have a supportive Congress and it is critical that voters realize that radical Democrat candidates like “California” Kathleen Williams better represents her roots in Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco district than Montana.
I continue to be surprised at Montana voters who watch the burning and looting in Democrat-controlled areas and then vote to send Democrat candidates to Washington to back Democrat policies encouraging these radicals.
Ed Butcher is retired state senator and central Montana rancher/businessman, a former college history professor who currently lectures throughout Montana exposing the “Montana Swamp.”
