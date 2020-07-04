America is in chaos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am appalled at the chaos which is destroying America, with cities burning, lifelong businesses looted and destroyed, with mayors and governors enabling violence against ordinary American citizens. America must elect leaders willing to support Donald Trump’s efforts to provide jobs and incomes for all Americans regardless of their skin color or backgrounds.

Democrat-controlled cities and Democrat governors for decades have failed to address the corruption and waste that highlight their jurisdictions. Have American voters realized that the current rioting and looting is occurring in cities controlled by Democrats for decades, and yet voters return them to govern?

Montana has had a few elected officials who have shown leadership in demonstrating fiscal responsibility and efficiency. During four years as State Auditor, Matt Rosendale cut the budget by 23% and eliminated a couple dozen unnecessary positions as he reorganized the agency to streamline its services. Congress needs this type of aptitude!