America needs police reform. Missoula is no exception

Protests following the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer have shown that America may finally be ready to reckon with its legacy of police violence and institutional racism. Missoula is not immune to the toxic culture that has infected many police departments across the country.
As public defenders, we represent indigent Missoulians who have been accused of crimes. Our work requires us to review evidence of police encounters with the public. Below are just a few incidents that have occurred here in Missoula:
- Three Missoula police officers encounter a mentally ill homeless man in a parking lot outside a local business. He is agitated but not violent. When he begins to walk a few steps away, one officer pushes him to the ground from behind. Two officers pile on top of him, while a third stands with his boot on the back of the man’s head, causing lacerations to his head and face. In violation of Missoula Police Department policy, none of the three officers involved in the attack had their body cameras on, but the incident was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.
- Two officers respond to a welfare call concerning a man who was so intoxicated he could not get on his bicycle. One officer begins questioning the man, a Native American, about the ownership of the bike, implying it was stolen (it was not). The man becomes agitated and throws a cheap cigarette lighter and wallet at the officer. In response, the officer kicks the man in the testicles and slams his face into the ground. Body camera footage captured the officer bragging to his partner, saying, “I groin shotted him. I wasn’t going to fight fair.”
- Two officers approach a mentally ill Black man accused of assault. As they approach, the man is lying face down on the ground. One officer gets on top of the man, placing a knee in his back. The man struggles until he is handcuffed, at which point he goes limp. When the officers attempt to place him in their patrol car, the man kicks at them. They remove him from the car and one of the officers chokes him until he loses consciousness. A sergeant who witnessed the incident later denies that any MPD policy was violated.
Policing can be a dangerous job, without question. We are grateful for officers who put themselves at risk for the sake of our community. But not every person suspected of a crime poses a threat to officer safety. Nor should every challenge to officers’ authority be met with force or violence. Our peace officers should be guardians of the people, not soldiers at war against them.
Police culture must change. We need new ways of addressing public health, poverty and crime. While many communities across America seek to divert funding from policing into social programs, Missoula Mayor John Engen has called for a budget increase for the Missoula Police Department for Fiscal Year 2021. If you are concerned about over-policing and police misconduct, please speak out. Call Mayor Engen and your local representatives. Talk to your local police precinct. Attend City Council meetings and voice your concerns. If we do not hold police accountable, no one will.
Jennifer Streano is a regional deputy public defender and Ryan Aikin is an assistant public defender. They write on behalf of the attorneys of the Missoula Public Defender’s Office.
This guest column reflects the experiences and opinions of the attorneys of the Missoula Public Defender’s Office. It is not an official position of the Office of State Public Defender.
