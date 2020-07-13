America needs police reform. Missoula is no exception

Policing can be a dangerous job, without question. We are grateful for officers who put themselves at risk for the sake of our community. But not every person suspected of a crime poses a threat to officer safety. Nor should every challenge to officers’ authority be met with force or violence. Our peace officers should be guardians of the people, not soldiers at war against them.

Police culture must change. We need new ways of addressing public health, poverty and crime. While many communities across America seek to divert funding from policing into social programs, Missoula Mayor John Engen has called for a budget increase for the Missoula Police Department for Fiscal Year 2021. If you are concerned about over-policing and police misconduct, please speak out. Call Mayor Engen and your local representatives. Talk to your local police precinct. Attend City Council meetings and voice your concerns. If we do not hold police accountable, no one will.

Jennifer Streano is a regional deputy public defender and Ryan Aikin is an assistant public defender. They write on behalf of the attorneys of the Missoula Public Defender’s Office.

This guest column reflects the experiences and opinions of the attorneys of the Missoula Public Defender’s Office. It is not an official position of the Office of State Public Defender.