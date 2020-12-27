The COVID-19 vaccine is the latest example of American exceptionalism. In this case, a scientific/technological breakthrough resulting from the federal government incentivizing globally integrated pharmaceutical enterprises. And achieved collaboratively by dedicated individuals in core sciences and health sciences.
A similar breakthrough is the development of wind and solar electric generation, and electric vehicle (EV) technologies, incentivized under the Energy Policy Act-2005 and subsequent legislation.
Lazard Ltd, the expert in comparing different methods of electricity generation on a consistent basis, in October reported: “Over the 12 years we’ve been conducting these studies, costs per megawatt hour for newly built renewable energy technologies have declined substantially, and this past year has been no different. From 2009 to 2019, the cost of this energy fell 89%, and over the past year it has dropped another 9%. Onshore wind power fell 2% over the past year, after dropping 70% over the previous decade. These declines are so substantial that, even without federal subsidies, solar and wind power are now less expensive than coal, nuclear and combined-cycle gas technologies.”
Investors have created a stock market bubble by pouring venture capital into Tesla and other EV start-ups, allowing these enterprises to attract the resources needed to command the global EV market. Mature auto-makers have entered this competition. GM’s announced vision: “Making an all-electric future a reality.” Investors are betting unlimited wealth generating opportunities will emerge because rebuilding with renewable energy can power civilization to the end of time.
In Montana over the next 40 years, energy conservation will dominate in new construction and existing shelter. Most space-heating will convert to active and passive solar, geothermal and electricity. Industrial uses will convert to electricity and renewable hydrogen. Most transportation will convert to electricity. Extensive systems-wide infrastructure investments will upgrade integrated underground natural gas storage and pipeline systems, and extension/expansion of electric transmission line capacity particularly for export.
Montana will need at least 8,500 aMW (average megawatts) of installed capacity to meet the increased demand from these conversions while exporting half of about 3,300 aMW of current capacity. Our entire taxing system, and economic health, depend on energy exports.
Harnessing just 1% of Montana’s unrealized 678,000 MW wind generation potential will take 2,700 turbines rated at 2.5 MW yielding 6,780 MW, doubling current capacity. Spread over the 50,000 square miles of eastern Montana, they will use about 11,000 acres permanently. It will help replace the lost-Bakken oil boom.
Excess wind and utility-scale solar electricity will be conserved in pumped hydro-storage, and for producing renewable hydrogen via electrolyzing Berkeley Pit water. Stored hydrogen can be later burned to help abate fluctuating outputs. Existing hydropower and, as few combined cycle turbines as needed, will meet baseloads, replace coal, and achieve 80% carbon-free by 2035 for electric generation. These turbines burn natural gas or hydrogen. Forests and forest industries, and agriculture can flourish with advanced carbon sequestration.
Representative Gianforte (now governor-elect) wrote: “I support market-based solutions that grow American jobs. America leads the world in energy production. We must also lead in energy innovation. Empowering the private sector to lead in innovation provides the best path forward to a sustainable economic future.”
Immediate collaboration opportunities for the in-coming Gianforte and Biden administrations include:
1. Montana’s tourism industry will need a network of EV charging stations. Biden plans to add 500,000 such stations by 2024 to support up to 8.5 million EVs.
2. Montana — with major coal, oil and gas industries and a small population — faces economic dislocation during this transition. How do we ensure the surge of new jobs in clean energy recreates a middle-class economy? Answering this question is a bipartisan opportunity.
John Noreika Sr., of Belgrade, is a former coal engineer and retired from a career in economic development.