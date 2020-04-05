America's real problem: increasing dependence on government

Being told that 1 million Montanans are under “house arrest” and that every “non-essential” business must close its doors is an irrational response to save the lives of a few. The logic displayed during this current “pandemic” would necessitate that nothing ever be allowed that would put more than 1% of a given population at risk. So, driving cars must be banned, no American lives can be risked defending freedom, and high-cholesterol foods taken off the shelves.

The assumption that the government can and should take care of your needs is a subtle destroyer of the American spirit. Such a childlike attitude changes how people prepare for the future and erodes the resilience of people to deal with a crisis. Who will rescue us from our rescuers?

We did not vote on the “shelter-in-place” dictum. We did not vote on the shutdown of all “non-essential” businesses. Hysteria leads to a dismissal of the factual. And the factual analysis of this current “Wuhan flu” is that many of the policies enacted here in Montana are irrational and insulting.