Amy Boughton Engkjer: Positive ways of dealing with long COVID

In its extensive coverage of outdoors writer Aaron Teasdale, in the June 5 Missoulian, I am at once grateful that the paper highlighted the struggles of long COVID, while at the same time concerned that the paper chose to make unreasonable conclusions about Long COVID recovery. Sadly, new readers and sufferers of Long COVID may take seriously those predicted outcomes of their illness.

As the article reflects Mr. Teasdale’s long and varied areas of suffering, which many thousands of sufferers have undoubtedly suffered as well, it describes similarities with ME/CFS — myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic disease syndrome — and attempts to equate that condition with the symptoms of long COVID. ME/CFS is similar but not identical to long COVID. As it has taken a pandemic for the scientific community to take ME/CSF seriously, it has traditionally been one of the lowest funded diseases by the United States National Institute of health (NIH). Do not let the small studies of ME/CFS lead the narrative on the outcome of long COVID. It is not proven that this will be long COVID's outcome.

Any suggestion of long-term predictions of outcomes is speculation, as there are no long-term records of long COVID; it has only been around for two years. In fact, while many cases have dragged on, many sufferers have recovered completely and now live normal lives. I am one of them. I suffered from Long COVID for over a year with extreme neurological issues, debilitating fatigue, and the list goes on. During the first few months my husband and I sought hopeful information and stories, but what we found wasn’t very hopeful. In fact, it was grim and terrifying, and rightfully so. I don’t want to minimize the severity of this horrific virus, but I worry that if one isn’t able to access encouraging studies and tools to recover from COVID, the repercussions may be dire.

The article concludes by stating, “For people with post-viral ME/CFS, the recovery rate after six months is about 5%. No cures exist yet.” This is an unfortunate conclusion to write, leading long COVID sufferers to assume that these are their odds of recovery. They are not.

My heart breaks for Aaron and what he’s going through. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever lived through, and for months I lost the will to live.

Which is why it is our responsibility as community members, journalists, family members and friends to remain hopeful and flood our loved ones with stories of recovery. There is promising science on the adaptability of the human brain to heal after trauma. We must not underestimate the brain’s ability to change itself through positive thinking. This is not “toxic positivity,” it is well documented that positivity, hope and laughter foster healing. Johns Hopkins states that there is a definitive link between “positivity” and health. I personally benefited when my own doctors assured me that recovery was possible, and it was when I found positive and hopeful stories that my recovery progressed. Belief in recovery is crucial, because results are often surprisingly in line with expectations. What we should worry most about is toxic hopelessness. We cannot deny the power of our words, written or spoken, to ourselves or the world.

The media owes the public a fuller understanding of what is indeed the truth about possible recovery and the positive ways of dealing with long COVID. Readers need to know that there is hope. I have recovered, along with many others.

Amy Boughton Engkjer is a local business owner and founder of PositivelyCOVID.org.

