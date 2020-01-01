It may be time to revisit that inaptly named War on Poverty, which gave many of our citizens a lift out of poverty and put them on a path to productive engagement in our society. Some remnants of those antipoverty programs still survive as shadows of their original form. Tinkering with these programs has often placed barriers for those struggling to escape impoverishment. Most have been wiped out entirely or given new names and new homes within the federal bureaucracy.
None among the last nine presidents since Lyndon Johnson have focused upon the multifaceted problem of poverty as did the concentrated domestic “war” waged upon it in the '60s and '70s. This noble attempt has been brutally and intentionally diminished by ensuing administrations. Americans prefer quick fixes. The antipoverty effort was to attain maximal results over a generation or two.
Community Action Agencies, founded by local citizens, designated by local governments and largely funded by federal dollars, were charged with the responsibility for organizing an activist antipoverty effort led by those actually living in poverty. In many areas, this visionary effort worked. Programs were initiated at the local level to ease the hardships of poverty for many. Local agencies and institutions became less paternalistic and more engaged with the people they served. People who had come to believe they had no path to opportunity began to think differently.
It worked. I know that. I headed the antipoverty agency in Hill County, Montana, in the late '60s and early '70s. If this model can work in north-central Montana’s hotbed of Republican conservatism, it can work nearly anywhere.
One of the last efforts completed before I left Havre was a canvas of those who, with the help of Hill County Community Action, negotiated the difficult transition from abject poverty to self-sufficiency. We identified 75 successes during my stint in Havre, most of whom were heads of households.
The difference between the dollars spent to support those 75 and the dollars earned by those who became employed, active, contributing members of the community, came to $21.6 million over their working lifetimes. Not a bad return on the total agency funding of $1.4 million during the years 1968 to 1970. This does not include the effects on generational poverty, the children of these individuals who grew up without the mantle of poverty.
Admittedly, there are many variables that can contribute to this kind of calculation. Some might swell the positive impacts of antipoverty agencies and others may diminish them, but none would erase them. I’ve talked with many from Havre who were successful in escaping the poverty trap with help from the programs we administered during my tenure. To a person, these people have all been working, earning members of their communities and, though some have had hard times, all were materially better off than they would have been without the assistance of antipoverty efforts of our agency.
The concentrated effort of the federal Office of Economic Opportunity did not survive LBJ’s military involvement in Vietnam. And it is, at least partially, this nation’s exorbitant spending on endless war that has dimmed the light at the end of the poverty tunnel today. Perhaps it’s again time to turn our attentions toward the needs of our least able citizens and help them find the bootstraps to elevate themselves economically, socially and politically as a new voice for equality.
As always, it’s still a question of national priorities. Who do we want to be and how will we get there?