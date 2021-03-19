Ancient forest in Yaak Valley needs protection

The ancient forest — what the KNF calls “Unit 72” — guards the U.S. headwaters of the Yaak River. It’s an inland rainforest, self-regulating, feeding on itself through a phenomenon known as gap creation. When an occasional giant crashes down through the multi-layered canopy, it brings a blaze of light and new life into the soft forest floor.

And here’s where hope leaps brightest: Intrigued by this ecosystem’s ability to repel wildfire, a consortium of environmental groups have proposed the forest be designated to serve as the nation’s first Climate Refuge: a sanctuary to which climate refugees can retreat as ecosystems to the south falter.

The old forest in the Yaak sequesters significantly more carbon than do drier pine forests. This carbon refuge would be a place to hold maximum carbon on-site, and study the effects of global warming and various species’ adaptations.

Logging on public lands accounts for 3 percent of the nation’s supply, yet accounts for a $2 billion annual loss to the U.S. Treasury. The KNF would better meet the needs of the land and people by thinning around homes. Black Ram would also trammel habitat designated for grizzly bear recovery. The Yaak’s grizzly subpopulation — numbering perhaps fewer than 20 — is the most endangered in the state, cut off from all others.