Angela McLean: Montana students: Take advantage of college access month

Because Montana high school students can apply to any college in Montana for free during the first two weeks of October, last year, Governor Greg Gianforte proclaimed October as College Access Month. Over these first two weeks, October, students across Montana can apply to any college in Montana for free. By using the Apply Montana portal at applymontana.mus.edu, Montana residents can apply to Bitterroot College and any other college in the Montana University system at absolutely no cost to them.

As students consider steps for Spring 2023 or next academic year, I want them to know that Bitterroot College is affordable, that they can apply for free and that we are committed to supporting students and families with their educational and workforce goals. Additionally, at the UM Bitterroot College, eligible students can take up to six credits (approximately 2 classes) of Early College for free. These classes can be used towards their future degree at Bitterroot College or can be used toward other degrees at the University of Montana or other campuses across the Montana University System.

As students complete college applications, it is equally important that they complete the FAFSA. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is key to understanding what financial opportunities are available for each student and their family. The FAFSA is a free and quick process and by completing the FAFSA families can know their options and be certain they aren’t leaving free dollars on the table when it comes to paying for their college education.

Over the first two weeks of October, the team at the UM Bitterroot College will be traveling throughout the Bitterroot Valley to encourage students to apply to UM Bitterroot College through Apply Montana and supporting students in FAFSA completion. Anyone who has questions or needs assistance with these processes, can reach out to Meri Telin at 406-375-0100.

The team at UM Bitterroot College leaves no stone unturned to support greater college access for Bitterroot Valley residents. We hope that you will join us in encouraging high school students to apply for free and sign up for coursework or a rapid workforce training program right where they live. Whether it’s October or any other time of year, for all of us at the University of Montana Bitterroot College, every month is college access month!