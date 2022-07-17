Anisa Goforth and Emily Sallee: An economic benefit: Invest in school-based mental health for Montana children

Imagine Michael, a 13-year-old Montana boy. He’s been struggling — feeling sad, stressed and even having thoughts of suicide. Within a 200-mile range of his family’s ranch, there are no mental health providers in the community. But Michael has access to his school counselor and a school psychologist.

Like Michael, our Montana children are struggling. According to the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which is distributed by the Office of Public Instruction, approximately 41% of Montana high school students felt sad or hopeless almost every day. Nearly 6.7% of high school students reported that they attempted suicide in the past 12 months. Youth mental health issues have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 global pandemic; the U.S. Surgeon General even issued an advisory about the crisis.

We need to address this crisis for our Montana children. And where are most children together during the day? In schools. It makes sense then to provide our children with social, emotional and behavioral support in schools.

In fact, interventions that are provided early and frequently can have a lasting impact on children’s overall well-being. We know that children who receive early interventions are less likely to drop out of high school and perform better academically. High school graduates are more likely to get good jobs, contribute to the economy, and invest in their communities.

The economic benefits of interventions in schools are tremendous. One systematic review (Khanh-Dao Le and colleagues, 2021) found that child-focused and school-based interventions, like cognitive-behavioral therapy, as well as bullying prevention programs were “good value for money.” Early intervention and prevention programs can be the difference in Montana children’s lives.

School counselors and school psychologists are the professionals who implement these programs. School counselors are professionally certified individuals who help students succeed in school and plan their careers. School psychologists are professionally certified and uniquely qualified members of multidisciplinary school teams to support students, families, and teachers.

Also, school psychologists and school counselors support better mental health systems for all students; the support they offer can reduce the burnout and stress among teachers and staff, so teachers can focus on teaching academics rather than managing student behaviors. Together, these professionals can make a difference in children’s, and teachers’, lives.

Investing in mental health by hiring school counselors and school psychologists in every school can change the trajectory of students like Michael, so they can be happy and contribute to our great state’s economy.

Montanans, let’s invest in our children. Reach out to your legislators and share with them that hiring school counselors and school psychologists will strengthen our economic future.