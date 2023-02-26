Be aware of extremists in the Montana Legislature who are waging an open war against Montana’s wildlife and the general public. Their goal? Total take-over of wildlife management, expansion of the slaughter of wolves and soon-to-come grizzly bears, and the exclusion of the general public from any decision-making process related to wildlife conservation.

To illustrate: Since 2004, hunting, fishing, and trapping have been protected as activities defined under the Constitution’s ‘Harvest Heritage” clause.

But this year, Rep. Paul Fielder’s HB 372, deceptively “Right to hunt,” targets the Montana Constitution as a cover-up to elevate the privileges of hunting, fishing, and trapping to full rights. Such a drastic move would not only create a legal nightmare for FWP but prevent the public from participating in future wildlife management decision-making processes, specifically, from intervening in trapping (animal cruelty) – forever!

There is more: Legal action is part of a democracy and is often the only way to make the voices of the underrepresented members of the public heard. But now, HB 419, introduced by Senators Jedediah Hinkle, Theresa Manzella, and Steve Hinebauch, among others, aims to eliminate the tool of legal action available to the public to defend wildlife, for example, in cases of extremely cruel treatment of wild animals. HB 419 would burden members of the public with the requirement of providing a bond between $50,000 and $500,000, should we want to take legal actions against the kings – the mighty trophy-hunting and trappers organizations.

Extremist lawmakers are joined by out-of-state organizations, including the usual ‘players’ — the Safari Club International (an extremely wealthy and ruthless trophy hunting organization), Pope and Young (bow hunting fanatics), American Bear Foundation (bear killer enthusiasts), U.S. Sportsmen Alliance (extremists and haters of animal advocacy), as well as the in-state Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (total wolf-haters), the pig-roasting “Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife” led by Jeff Darrah and Keith Kubista, both former FWP employees, who resorted to lies to fight I-177, an initiative that would have made public lands trap-free, and the despicable Foundation 4 Wildlife Management, whose website brags about its members having 1600 wolves trapped and shot so far.

Since 2022, the California-based tech-savvy nonprofit ‘Howl for Wildlife,’ has provided an online platform to produce and send mass form letters to legislators to intervene with states’ constitutions and to effectively help shut down any efforts by the public to advance the protection of wildlife in their states. Its founder, Charles Whitwam is a trophy hunter and outfitter who can’t wait to come to Montana and kill a grizzly bear with his bow (no doubt, this is the primary reason why he and other sportsmen of his ilk drive the delisting of grizzly bears in Montana from the Endangered Species List).

Rep. Paul Fielder and other extremists ignore that tax-funded public lands and wildlife belong to the public. They no longer care about the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, whose first tenet is titled, “Wildlife resources are a public trust,” and the one that sportsmen usually refer to justify their privileges of hunting and trapping.

Fielder and other extremists among legislators and ‘sportsmen’ plan to take total control over wildlife and public lands while further eliminating your rights, and they’re outgunning us right now. Don’t let them! Look up these anti-wildlife and anti-public bills. Contact your legislator here: https://leg.mt.gov/web-messaging/ and say “NO” to HB 419, HB 372, SB 85, HB 131, HB 627, HB 628, HB 630, SB 295, and SB 84 (unless wolves are included).

Also, tell your legislators that these attacks on wildlife and us are not welcome, and send these extremists packing!