Ann Wake: Schools need public's support

I am writing to thank the Lolo community, all schools contained within the Missoula County Public Schools district, administrators, teachers and classified staff, but most of all, our wonderful students. I have been on the MCPS school board, the Montana School Boards Association (MTSBA), the Certification Standards & Practices Advisory Council (which is part of the Montana Board of Public Education), and the Variance to Standards Review Board under OPI over the past nine years. It was a pleasure for me to serve on these boards and have the ability to advocate for not only our students here in MCPS but for all students in our state.

Our district as well as students and staff around our state have weathered a lot over the past two and a half years. There was a pandemic, questions concerning CRT (which isn’t taught in K-12 schools in the state of Montana), budget concerns, retention of teachers (which will continue to be a source of great concern not only here in the MCPS school district but across our state) and continued concern for making sure that our students’ mental health and educational needs are met - including any student who may have fallen behind during the pandemic.

Being on a school board is tough. You don’t get any pay and very few accolades, and this is entirely a volunteer position. Any agenda you have coming into the job is quickly put aside, for your focus becomes the students and serving their needs. For those of you who ran, I applaud you for your willingness to serve. Public schools have been a part of our history since 1635 and now I have become a part of that history. To all the new board members here and around the state, I wish you all the very best. Resources are available for anyone who has questions or would like further information through MTSBA.

MCPS has many upcoming issues in the years ahead, such as the end of ESSER funds in December of 2024. How does our district move forward without that particular funding and retain essential employees without this funding source? The district will be looking at the hiring of a new superintendent. And they will need to make sure our district can retain our teachers and pay them a professional wage. There is also the funding for IDEA which will require us to ask our representatives to step up to the plate to formulize full funding instead of 13-14%, which would reduce the strain on the general fund. These are but a few and I am more than confident that there will be others.

But what is needed most of all is help from you, the public, in supporting our public schools. Supporting your elected school board that is made up of local parents who bring different perspectives to the table but not politics, which should be left at the door.

I know as a taxpayer none of us like to see our taxes go up. However, when it is for our public schools and the students within those walls, I am more than happy to pay them. Every time I pass by a school I think, “My taxes go towards our future as well as theirs and I want them to have all the tools and foundational knowledge they need to succeed in their future.” This is to the students of the future with a reminder: “Imagination…is a free spirit. It will go anywhere, do anything.”

Ann Wake was elected to the MCPS Board of Trustees, representing the K-8 districts of Lolo, Woodman and Desmet, in May 2013.

