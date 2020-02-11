Answer Missoula County's call to serve as an election judge

Missoula County voters are about 100 days away from the June primary election. It’s an exciting — and busy — time for elections officials as they prepare to help thousands of Missoula County voters.

More than 75% of registered Missoula County voters cast ballots in the last presidential election. While it is true that more than half of Missoula County voters opt to vote via a mail ballot, in the 2016 general election, more than 16,000 of our friends and neighbors chose to vote in person, on Election Day, at their neighborhood polling places.

As the county prepares to serve those voters effectively and efficiently in 2020, we need to recruit and train about 600 election judges for the forthcoming primary in June, and the general election in November. Being an election judge is a great way to serve our community, and get paid for it.

The requirements are simple:

• Judges must go through training every two years, in order to stay informed about any changes to the voting process. Initial training is about three hours, and there are advanced training sessions for poll book judges and polling place managers.

• Judges are asked to work the primary in June and the general election in November, and they may work a full- or a half-day shift.