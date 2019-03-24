The Montana Legislature has gone all in on big government and socialism with House Joint Resolution 28. American Prairie Reserve has legally acquired federal grazing leases. The Montana Legislature is proposing to instruct the Bureau of Land Management to keep bison off the land. The Montana Legislature has used no science or common sense in drafting HJR 28.
I know a little about Montana ranchers, north-central Montana and science. All four of my grandparents were homesteader/ranchers in north-central Montana and are buried there; my parents were Montana ranchers and are buried in north-central Montana. I am a Montana rancher. I also wrote my masters thesis in soil science at Montana State University about the Scobey soil series, which is a common soil type on the American Prairie Reserve in north-central Montana.
First the business. The APR is proposing to raise bison on land owned by the federal government and leased for grazing. Many ranches in north-central Montana own ranches that are adjacent to lands owned by the U.S. government. The APR has purchased a few of these mixed-ownership ranches. The government leases these lands to these ranchers and charges about 10 percent of the amount charged to lease similar state of Montana lands in the area. The private leases run 15 times the federal rate.
This is a subsidy like Medicare, Medicaid and food stamps. APR has proposed to raise bison instead of cattle, but decrease the amount of grass consumed by 75 percent. The additional grass available will be a boon to the native animals.
Now the science. The Scobey soil and related soils is a very productive soil for native grassland. When overgrazed, it is susceptible to wind erosion. The APR will decrease the grass harvested by animals by more than 50 percent. My ancestors and myself have been successful ranching in Montana by following the simple rule of “take half, leave half’ of the grass grown annually. This allows native species to compete with invaders (weeds) and prepares the ranch for the coming droughts. Bison have grazing habits that are different from cattle. No scientist would rate bison as tougher on the land than cattle.
The Montana Legislature should not open this can of worms with the U.S. Congress. Most members of Congress don’t know that there is a huge subsidy that has been offered to Montana ranchers. When they read HJR 28, they may instruct their staff to study the issue. Imagine the dismay that conservative Republicans will feel when they learn that the U.S. government has another government subsidy that picks winners and losers (those who have leases and those who don’t). They will wonder how this is fair to the thousands of cattleman around the country who pay 10-20 times as much to raise beef and somehow compete. They will wonder how this is a free market. Liberal Democrats will rub this in the face of conservative Republicans from Western states whenever subsidies for health care, education or food stamps are debated.
This socialist philosophy of picking winners (cattle) and losers (bison) is silly. What happened to freedom? What next? Ban Charlois and Limousine breeds because they have French names? Ban Corrientes cattle because they are Mexican? Only allow whiteface sheep? Only allow border collie cow dogs (my favorite)?
The APR bison plan is good for the land, good for the community and great for Montana. The Montana Legislature should stand with science and freedom, and against big government central planning socialism by rejecting HJR28.