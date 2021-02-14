Anti-solar bill will effectively destroy industry, cost Montana jobs

In 2019, the Montana Public Service Commission reviewed a detailed study of rooftop solar energy for the costs and benefits to Montanans, even those that don't have or want solar energy on their rooftop. Their conclusion was that reducing the crediting rate for rooftop solar is not justified. This brought a punctuated end to a conversation that started long ago.

For years now, our utility has tried to pit customers against each other by saying that solar customers aren’t paying their fair share for the grid. The 2019 rate review was an opportunity to prove whether or not that was true. The rate review itself took more than a year, with thousands of pages of detailed studies, testimony, questioning, and cross-examination. Forty-seven different witnesses took the stand, representing more than a dozen intervening parties (including the Montana Renewable Energy Association). The hearings took two weeks. At the end of it, the commission ruled unanimously (5-0) that solar customers are covering their fair share of costs and reducing the credit is not justified.

Changing rates is no small matter, nor should it be. But this bill tries to sidestep all of that expert analysis and discussion in two short pages. This legislation is punitive, and bad for Montana.