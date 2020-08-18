Apathy is not an American value.

Know the deadline for registration and for requesting a mail-in ballot if your state encourages the practice or you wish to take advantage of it for your safety. Or, make sure you know your physical polling place as some have been or will be changed in the face of the pandemic, and schedule ample time to wait if necessary to cast your ballot in person.

During these uncertain times, it is essential to our democracy that every citizen exercise their right to vote, even if doing so means embracing changes needed to make this a safe environment. We must demand that our local election officials take seriously the call to make our polling places safe while still remaining accessible.

We cannot allow disenfranchisement to happen today after such hard battles were fought to extend this right to all, and must call especially on those entrusted with the responsibility to maintain our democracy to do so with every citizen in mind.

We must also do our part.

In the era of information overload, it is imperative for each citizen to use reputable sources, such as the League of Women Voters website and print materials, to learn more about the candidates who will appear on our ballots, and ensure you’re making an informed decision.

Then look back in a family album or history and commit to exercising a right you enjoy that someone who came before you did not.

Betsy E. Huber is president of the National Grange, America’s oldest rural and agricultural advocacy organization.

