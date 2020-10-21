Arntzen administered coronavirus relief money appropriately

Congress passed the CARES Act in March, and President Trump signed it.

In April, DOE issued guidance on the CARES Act’s provisions pertaining to aid to elementary and secondary schools and concluded that equitable services should be made available to non-public schools.

In late June, DOE announced implementation of an interim rule, which precluded local officials from differentiating between public and private schools in distribution of certain CARES Act funds. In announcing the rule, Secretary of Education DeVos noted that the CARES Act is designed to benefit all students, teachers and families impacted by coronavirus and nothing [in it] would allow districts to discriminate against children and teachers based upon private school attendance and employment.”

On July 22, parties challenged the rule by suing DOE. On Aug. 11, the parties who filed the lawsuit moved the court to enjoin the rule. Funk correctly noted that Judge Dabney Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia struck down DOE’s rules on Sept. 4. On Sept. 25, DeVos announced that the government would not appeal the court’s decision.