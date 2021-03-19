Arntzen off-base on Montana oil, gas

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elzie Arntzen’s recent outcry against the federal pause on new oil and gas leasing deserves a reality check.
In January, President Biden announced that the federal government would temporarily pause issuing new oil and gas leases on public land. To be clear, this is a pause on new leases; it does not impact or impede existing leases on 1.6 million acres of federal public land held by oil and gas companies in Montana and any revenue they produce for the state and county governments.
In February, Arntzen joined a group of four other state officials in a letter to President Biden, pleading that students would face the brunt of the policy through gutted state budgets. But the letter by these five state education professionals is grounded in a widely discredited, industry-funded study that erroneously exaggerates the impact of the pause and is further emboldened with outright lies.
The study by Dr. Timothy J. Considine, from the University of Wyoming, has a number of weaknesses that exaggerate the overall economic impacts of potential policies by an estimated 70-85%. Among other flaws, the study fails to account for the fluctuating price of oil and gas on the commodities market, which traded for -$30 last year. Finally, the study inexcusably assumes existing leases would mysteriously vanish if the industry can’t add to its stockpile for a while. Fifty-nine percent of existing leases in Montana — almost 900,000 acres of public land — are sitting idle, without producing wells or rigs providing royalty income to the state and also not providing jobs. None of those leases are impacted by this pause.
Arntzen further asserts that $30 million in annual state revenue is in jeopardy, implying that Montana’s public education budget is facing a multimillion dollar hole. Notwithstanding the fact that the Considine study is entirely untrustworthy, $30 million in lost revenue is not a figure supported by the study, nor does it have any basis in reality. The most recent data from the Department of the Interior reports that Montana received $4.4 million from the federal oil and gas leasing program in fiscal year 2019, none of which is exclusively earmarked for education. That $4.4 million is divided between several general spending pools, from general county budgets to the state’s general fund, where it is then allocated to a wide range of programs and services. While certainly some of the money goes towards education, Arntzen’s $30 million claim is a bald-faced lie, plain and simple.
President Biden’s pause allows Congress and the Department of the Interior to bring our federal oil and gas leasing program into the 21st century. The abysmally low prices these private companies pay for our publicly owned resources have resulted in billions of dollars of lost opportunity revenue for rural communities across the West for over 30 years since they were last updated. The pockets of oil and gas executives have long been prioritized over our local communities, including our schools and our childrens’ futures. Members of Congress have already taken advantage of this pause to introduce a sweeping suite of bills that will shore up holes in the leasing system to protect our environment and increase fiscal responsibility.
Parents, teachers, and school support staff need real answers to keep our kids safe in school during the ongoing pandemic. As the chief education officer of Montana, Arntzen should be held to a higher standard when it comes to her work product. We wouldn’t accept misinformation and made-up facts in assignments from our students and we shouldn’t accept it from Superintendent Arntzen.
Elizabeth 'Betty' Avila is a retired teacher who lives in Ronan. Before becoming a teacher, she was an environmental scientist in nuclear waste regulation and a member of the Coast Guard Reserve.