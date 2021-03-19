Arntzen off-base on Montana oil, gas

Arntzen further asserts that $30 million in annual state revenue is in jeopardy, implying that Montana’s public education budget is facing a multimillion dollar hole. Notwithstanding the fact that the Considine study is entirely untrustworthy, $30 million in lost revenue is not a figure supported by the study, nor does it have any basis in reality. The most recent data from the Department of the Interior reports that Montana received $4.4 million from the federal oil and gas leasing program in fiscal year 2019, none of which is exclusively earmarked for education. That $4.4 million is divided between several general spending pools, from general county budgets to the state’s general fund, where it is then allocated to a wide range of programs and services. While certainly some of the money goes towards education, Arntzen’s $30 million claim is a bald-faced lie, plain and simple.