I was born and raised in Montana and am a U.S. Army veteran. I’ve had the privilege of meeting many of you throughout Montana as a life member of the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans, and I’ve been recognized by the DAV with a national award for my service in helping veterans.
As a veteran whose life’s work has focused on helping vets find work and access services, I feel it’s essential to have a veteran represent us in the U.S Senate. As you may know, Montana has one of the highest per capita population of veterans in the U.S.
A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, John Mues graduated with honors and was deployed overseas four times to serve our country, including during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Mues earned a Bachelor of Science degree in English and a master’s degree in business. Through the Troops to Teachers Program, Mues worked as a high school math and English teacher on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation. He works as a senior engineer, and has owned and worked a 1,500-acre Montana cattle ranch and farm.
Like me, Mues is a fourth-generation Montanan, a husband and a father. He is a veteran and an educator; he is a businessman and a farmer/rancher; he is a Montana and U.S. taxpayer; and like all of us, he cares about Montana, its people and our ability to make a living here.
Please join me in voting for John Mues for U.S. Senate — for us, Montana and our future.