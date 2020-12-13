As COVID-19 cases surge, open enrollment period more important than ever

The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated Montana, cost hundreds of Montanans their lives and left countless unemployed. For many Montanans, the loss of a job also means the loss of health insurance at a time when access to health care is more important than ever.

Fortunately, we have until Dec. 15 to enroll in health coverage for 2021 through the ACA open enrollment exchange. Despite relentless sabotage of the Affordable Care Act, quality, affordable health plans remain available on the marketplace.

As COVID-19 surges in Montana and across the country, access to health coverage through the Marketplace remains a lifeline and a vital tool in the fight to keep Montanans safe and healthy in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused widespread job loss across the country and triggered the most significant insurance coverage losses in American history. Despite the unprecedented public health and economic crises facing our country, this administration continues to undermine Americans’ access to affordable health care by limiting the window to sign up for coverage and making it difficult for people to get the information they need to enroll in health coverage. This administration has cut funding for in-person assistance by over 80% and slashed funding for advertising with Open Enrollment information.