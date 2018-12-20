Kathy Hundley, Darby, is a substitute school teacher who rides horses and mules in the Blue Joint and Sapphire wilderness study areas. Chris Marchion, Anaconda, is a Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame inductee and serves on the Montana Wildlife Federation board of directors. Karen Aspevig Stevenson, Miles City, has led hikes into the Terry Badlands for the last nine years. Andrew McKean, Glasgow, is a former editor of Outdoor Life and a renowned outdoors columnist. All serve as spokespeople for Our Land, Our Legacy (ourlandourlegacy.org).