If you lived in Missoula in 2017, you remember the fire season. Montanans persevered through 2,422 fires across the state that burned 1.37 million acres (for comparison, Glacier National Park is around 1 million acres). Smoke poured into the Missoula Valley causing the sun to disappear as a dangerous haze consumed our big sky. During that time, we turned to the news to inform us of what measures to take to keep ourselves safe and healthy. Many of us have already started taking similar steps in this year’s fire season.
In Montana, we use a simple system to convey air quality. Major towns have air quality monitors and use a color system that reflects the air quality on a daily basis. Yellow means there is a moderate threat; orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups; red is unhealthy for the general population; purple is very unhealthy; and brown is hazardous.
These warnings are just one example of the critical role science plays in protecting Montana’s public health. Each color represents a range of fine particulate matter in the air (PM2.5). These particles are so small that they can penetrate deep into our lungs leading to asthma, heart attacks, and respiratory problems. Air quality studies with tens of thousands of participants have helped determine what level of exposure to PM2.5 is safe for us. In Montana, forest fires are the most common source of fine particulate matter.
At the federal level, the former head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Scott Pruitt, spent much of his time there targeting the science we rely on to keep us safe. One new restriction that Pruitt proposed would limit which scientific, peer-reviewed studies could be used to craft public protections. Though he has since resigned, his proposed restriction is still in motion.
This proposal could force the EPA to ignore studies that don’t publish all of their raw data. This would make it almost impossible for the EPA to do its job: to protect human health and the environment. The health-related studies we use to understand pollution are often based on personal medical records and come with confidentiality agreements requiring that data be kept private. Limiting policymakers to only those studies with publicly available data greatly narrows the field of research, thus reducing the protections available to Montanans.
This is not the first time that opponents of public protections have targeted science. In Congress, proposed bills that would codify Pruitt’s proposed rule have been introduced — and fortunately never signed into law. In the judicial branch there have been at least two federal court decisions that have made it clear that the EPA is not required to publicly release the raw data from studies to use them in forming regulations. It is simply not in America’s best interest to discredit or discard the science used to protect us.
This coming election season, it is imperative that science is at the forefront of our conversations. Public health protections must be backed by the best available science if they’re going to work for Montana’s communities. Continuing to use science to improve these protections is vital to our state’s well-being, and we must insist that our elected officials uphold science-based policies in the face of ongoing attacks from the executive branch. It is our responsibility as citizens to hold our Senators and Representatives to the highest standard when it comes to protecting Montana’s communities.
This election season, make your voice heard. Contact candidates — by calling their offices, at town halls, or on social media — and ask if they will stand up for Montana’s public health by supporting science-based legislation and opposing attacks on science-backed public protections.