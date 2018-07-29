The state of Montana has a healthy unemployment rate of 3.8 percent and there are jobs available for those who are seeking to increase their wages. As the chair of the State Workforce Innovation Board (SWIB), I am excited to work with industry leaders, labor leaders, the public sector and partners for continued economic success throughout Montana.
Having worked in the timber industry for over 32 years with Pyramid Mountain Lumber, I understand how important it is for industries to engage with Montana’s workforce system and ensure it continues to train the skilled workers we need to operate. Industries throughout Montana are stepping up and collaborating to develop innovative public-private partnership models to meet workforce needs and it’s the SWIB’s job to champion these initiatives and share promising practices with the governor and community leaders throughout our state.
SWIB members represent partner agencies, industry leaders, labor leaders and workforce leaders from throughout Montana. Members of the board bring a breadth of knowledge and experience to the table to help shape decisions related to Montana’s workforce system. In addition to working on statewide workforce strategy, the SWIB works to implement Title I of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). WIOA is designed to help connect job seekers with the employment, training, education and support they need to succeed in the workforce. The board is responsible for approving all policies governing Montana’s workforce system and ensuring that coordination of services across programs happen to support clients and respond to economic challenges throughout the state.
Gov. Steve Bullock continues to champion workforce initiatives throughout our state and the board supports his vision of growing public-private partnerships, aligning workforce and education systems to meet industry and participant needs, and building strong talent pipelines through work-based learning, union and non-union apprenticeship, and pre-apprenticeship. We have a lot to be proud of here in Montana and there are a lot of other states looking to the work we’ve been able to achieve within Montana’s workforce system in a highly rural, geographically and industry diverse state. We’ve built robust public-private partnerships in both rural and urban areas and we continue to elevate the conversation about how critically important it is to collaborate and invest in a system that supports the worker and the employer.
The SWIB plays a vital role in growing and expanding Montana’s workforce. As the board chair, I take this responsibility very seriously. I have challenged our board to revisit our mission statement and board goals and think critically about our efforts. We are asking harder questions and diving deeper into the data.
Here are a couple of examples of opportunities that need explored. There is a great program for youth in Montana called Jobs for Montana Graduates (JMG), yet only 32 Montana high schools participate. Why? Missoula College has a great program training workers in the trades, with a waiting list of potential students. They offer no courses in the summer. Why? As a board, we will get answers and hopefully influence change beneficial to employers and employees.
There is a serious shortage of workers in Montana and too many workers who are underemployed. We have the tools to make a difference and need to ensure they are employed efficiently and effectively. If you’d like to learn more about the State Workforce Innovation Board, please visit SWIB.mt.gov.