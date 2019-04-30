“The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion.” So begins the much-anticipated report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Mueller’s report repeatedly warns us that though the investigation may have been unable to establish particular facts sufficient to bring criminal charges, “that does not mean there was no evidence of those facts.” As former national security officials and now lawyers, we well understand the evidentiary limits on which the special counsel based his conclusions. While the potential co-conspirators on the American side were not particularly sophisticated, their efforts were aided by Russia’s intelligence services, which have a long history of successfully conducting such operations while obscuring their direct involvement.
As Sen. Mitt Romney has described, the Mueller Report details an “appall[ing]” situation where “fellow citizens, working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia — including information that had been illegally obtained; that none of them acted to inform law enforcement; and that the campaign chairman was actively promoting Russian interests in Ukraine.” In the end, through hacking and misinformation campaigns, Russia successfully managed to sow conflict and discourage voting among people who were unlikely to vote for Moscow’s preferred candidate.
While Russia worked with other foreign entities to depress voter turnout in 2016, anti-democracy politicians and dark money groups in the U.S. were fighting for the same goal. In Wisconsin, for example, a recently-passed voter ID law was found to drastically suppress voter turnout in 2016, specifically in African-American neighborhoods of Milwaukee. A nonpartisan study after the election concluded as many as 45,000 eligible voters were kept from voting as a result of the law. Elsewhere, in swing states like Florida and North Carolina, investigations found large-scale illegal purges of eligible voters.
Montanans have also been targeted. Only a few years ago, several counties fought tooth and nail to block early voting offices from opening in places with significant Native populations like Lame Deer, Fort Belknap and Crow Agency. This attack on voting failed only because everyday citizens recognized their fundamental right to participate in democracy was threatened. They took the counties to court and ultimately prevailed.
Montanans have long recognized the corrupting effect of money in democracy. This dark-money corruption is insidious, thwarting policies that could otherwise benefit a large majority of Americans. The new normal of politicians backed by anonymous and opaque fundraising means we can’t know the real motivations of those who pass laws while claiming to represent us. Without transparency, voters don’t even know how our best interests are being undermined. Without stringent limits on money in politics, we ultimately lose control of the system that was originally meant to be by and for the people.
We as Americans may disagree on issues. We may support opposing parties. But we can agree that, in 2019, our democracy has been weakened by forces that oppose an informed and engaged citizenry. What we need from our political representatives is a renewed commitment to protecting our democracy from both the foreign and domestic actors seeking to undermine it. Securing our voting infrastructure, eradicating dark money from politics, and eliminating obstacles that stand between Americans and the ballot box are all improvements that could be made to strengthen our democracy. While we can’t undo the attacks from past elections, we can act now to ensure it won’t happen again.