Austin Knudsen will serve Montana well as attorney general

Austin Knudsen is a leader, something that can’t be said of everyone who ascends to a leadership role.

During my experience in the Montana House of Representatives, most recently as the majority leader, I had the fortune to work beside leaders of both chambers, and both parties. As a member of the majority party, I worked closely with Austin Knudsen for two sessions.

As Speaker of the House, Knudsen sought the input of fellow caucus members. He used that input, and the guidance of both the U.S. and Montana Constitutions, to strategically assess decisions before him, and then made the best choice available. Those qualities are why I’m endorsing Austin Knudsen for attorney general in 2020.

The right-hand man of our current attorney general has been party to numerous wrong-minded decisions that undermine the will of the people of Montana. Many of those decisions, like suing President Trump in an effort to continue Obamacare, have been politically and personally motivated, rather than focused on what best serves Montanans. The principles upon which Knudsen makes decisions provides you with the confidence that Montanans will be well-served by him as your attorney general.