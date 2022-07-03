Aviv Guscio: What about my rights and liberties?

To think that I, a 16-year-old girl born and raised in Missoula, Montana, now have fewer rights than my mother did when she was my age is horrifying. I’m not old enough to vote, buy alcohol, or legally give consent in nearly half of states, yet, the United States Supreme Court decided that I, and even those younger than me, can now be forced to give birth.

Many of our political leaders tout their love of personal freedom: freedom from masks and vaccines amid a global pandemic, and freedom for virtually anyone to purchase an AR-15 at will. All the while, they are working to strip my freedom to make a decision that impacts nobody but myself, my future, and my potential to be a productive individual in my community.

To those who claim to be “pro-life”— what about the life of the woman who you are now forcing to have a baby? What about the life of the baby born to a mother who isn’t ready? What about the hundreds of children in Montana waiting years to be adopted? Focus on helping the living thrive, not birthing the unborn. Those are truly pro-life and pro-children would support accessible healthcare for all. They would pass laws to help the 40,000 Montana’s children living in poverty. They would consider the life of the woman as well as the quality of life of the family.

Abortions are there as a choice for women who get raped or who made a bad decision in their youth, for women who aren’t in a good position to care for a child, for women who would not survive giving birth, for women who have a fetus that would have little chance of survival. Lack of access to safe legal abortions do not reduce the number of abortions performed, it just increases illegal abortions that dramatically raise the annual death rate of women. According to research from University of Colorado , a ban on abortions will increase the pregnancy-related deaths by 20%. That doesn’t sound pro-life to me.

During his confirmation hearing, Justice Brett Kavanaugh described how the Supreme Court is “the last line of defense for the separation of powers and for the rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution.” He then went on to reassure senators and the American people that he believed Roe was settled law. Now, it’s clear that the “rights and liberties” that he preached are not my liberties. Rather, as the dissenting opinion in Dobbs stated, the court curtailed women’s rights as a free and equal citizen. Have we not moved forth from the centuries when women were considered lesser? Now, some people are trying to govern us by laws of the past. Instead of regressing, we need to keep progressing. It is up to voters to make the right decision for our daughters and for our country. This is my body and therefore purely my choice so protect my choice.

Aviv Guscio is a rising junior at Sentinel High School where she is focusing on math and science and enjoys spending time on the public lands and rivers which define Montana.

