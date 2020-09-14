Back senators' support for CSKT water compact

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Senate's Indian Affairs Committee has recently addressed a bill to implement the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes water compact. Senator Daines introduced the legislation and Senator Tester has cosponsored it. Bipartisan support for the compact isn't unusual, however, as this compact has strong bipartisan support from the Montana Legislature, as well as from groups as disparate as the Montana Farm Bureau and Trout Unlimited.

The CSKT water compact represents a fair, publicly negotiated settlement of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe's Indian reserved water rights. While the underlying treaty with each tribe is different, every federally recognized Montana tribe has these rights and our state has already successfully implemented six Indian reserved water rights settlements. The CSKT water compact is not special, it is simply the last compact to be addressed.