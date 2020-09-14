Back senators' support for CSKT water compact

The U.S. Senate's Indian Affairs Committee has recently addressed a bill to implement the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes water compact. Senator Daines introduced the legislation and Senator Tester has cosponsored it. Bipartisan support for the compact isn't unusual, however, as this compact has strong bipartisan support from the Montana Legislature, as well as from groups as disparate as the Montana Farm Bureau and Trout Unlimited.
The CSKT water compact represents a fair, publicly negotiated settlement of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe's Indian reserved water rights. While the underlying treaty with each tribe is different, every federally recognized Montana tribe has these rights and our state has already successfully implemented six Indian reserved water rights settlements. The CSKT water compact is not special, it is simply the last compact to be addressed.
The only alternative to this negotiated settlement is litigation. Rational individuals understand that there are no winners in either Montana's water court or in Federal court. Litigation wastes time, consumes enormous financial resources, and leaves all parties less than whole. Further, one of the hardest parts of any settlement is finding enough water to fully satisfy all of the existing claims. Compacts solve the problem of over appropriation by allocating water from previously unavailable sources — litigation does not allow for this option.
Settlement of the CSKT's claims will also bring much-needed funding for the refurbishment of the Flathead Irrigation Project. This project, which delivers water to the compact stakeholders, is in dire need of maintenance, repair, and replacement. The settlement legislation sets aside funds for this work. In stark contrast, litigation cannot appropriate funds for this effort.
The CSKT water compact settles all claims on the Flathead Indian Reservation, it settles off reservation claims on the west side of the continental divide, and it dismisses, with prejudice, any CSKT claims to water on the east side of the divide. The compact brings necessary funds for the refurbishment of the Flathead Irrigation Project and it avoids decades of wasteful court battles.
I commend Senators Daines and Tester for their support of this settlement and I ask that you contact their offices to let them know that you back their efforts.
Rep. Ray Shaw, R-Sheridan, represents House District 71 in the Montana Legislature.
