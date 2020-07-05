Badger-Two Medicine needs permanent protection from development

Others besides Blackfeet also seek the power of the Badger-Two Medicine. They are our friends and neighbors, and they travel this beautiful area to hunt and fish, to hike and camp, to graze cattle and to pack horses. Others, like the grizzly bear and wolverine, the elk and mule deer, seek refuge in these mountains by settling in seasonally before following ancient migrations out onto the prairie or high into Glacier National Park. We want all these people — two-legged and four-legged, finned, furred and feathered — to be able to access the Badger-Two Medicine forever, and our vision for permanent protection does exactly that. It protects all of us, our traditions and our heritage, and leaves a legacy all can be proud of. This spring, a statewide poll showed 80% of Montanans stood with us in this shared effort to protect the best of what is left.