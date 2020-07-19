Ban flavored e-cigarettes to protect youth

Habit and routine formulate a teenage version of "normal."Often those habits can be influenced by malevolent forces such as nicotine. In fact, 58% of high schoolers in Montana admit to having once used a vaping device. Many of those students define "normal" in terms of a reliance on nicotine to make it through the day. Big Tobacco companies know this because they created appealing flavors of e-cigarettes with the purpose — and result — of getting kids hooked on vaping and addicted to nicotine both here in our state and across the country. In fact, according to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey, 5.3 million young people are vaping on a regular basis. Becoming addicted to nicotine at a young age poses long-term health risks. As a teenager in Montana, I find it scary that my peers and I are being viewed as a target market for these dangerous products. The flavored e-cigarettes that are being marketed to my generation on social media contain enormous amounts of highly addictive nicotine, a substance that has been proven to harm our developing brains. Teens who use these products are more likely to smoke combustible cigarettes in the future. Studies have also shown that e-cigarettes can harm the cardiovascular system. And at least one study so far has proven that nicotine can cause cancer in mice. No one knows what will happen long term and that’s the scariest part of all for kids like me: We are being used as lab rats for the e-cigarette experiment. And that’s why I believe to protect the health of Montana’s teens and prevent us from becoming an entire generation of nicotine addicts, we must move forward with permanently banning flavored e-cigarettes.