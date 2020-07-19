Ban flavored e-cigarettes to protect youth

Habit and routine formulate a teenage version of "normal."Often those habits can be influenced by malevolent forces such as nicotine. In fact, 58% of high schoolers in Montana admit to having once used a vaping device. Many of those students define "normal" in terms of a reliance on nicotine to make it through the day. Big Tobacco companies know this because they created appealing flavors of e-cigarettes with the purpose — and result — of getting kids hooked on vaping and addicted to nicotine both here in our state and across the country. In fact, according to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey, 5.3 million young people are vaping on a regular basis. Becoming addicted to nicotine at a young age poses long-term health risks. As a teenager in Montana, I find it scary that my peers and I are being viewed as a target market for these dangerous products. The flavored e-cigarettes that are being marketed to my generation on social media contain enormous amounts of highly addictive nicotine, a substance that has been proven to harm our developing brains. Teens who use these products are more likely to smoke combustible cigarettes in the future. Studies have also shown that e-cigarettes can harm the cardiovascular system. And at least one study so far has proven that nicotine can cause cancer in mice. No one knows what will happen long term and that’s the scariest part of all for kids like me: We are being used as lab rats for the e-cigarette experiment. And that’s why I believe to protect the health of Montana’s teens and prevent us from becoming an entire generation of nicotine addicts, we must move forward with permanently banning flavored e-cigarettes.
The sweet and fruity flavors of e-cigarettes are used to mask the harsh taste of nicotine. In fact, research has shown that many kids thought these products were simply flavored water vapor. But nicotine is actually a gateway drug that can lead users to experiment with other addictive substances including marijuana and even more serious drugs. Flavored vapes — and the promotion of them to young people through social media with the use of young influencers — can open up a whole new world of bad possibilities, leading kids down a pathway of lifelong drug abuse.
Big tobacco companies also have advertised flavored e-cigarettes as "healthier alternatives" to smoking, leading many of my peers to believe it is safe to use them. Recent investigations proved certain vape companies advertised vapes as "safe" without FDA permission and without any scientific evidence to back up those claims. Those facts have not kept kids from constantly using their devices, even during the school day. I hear stories about kids leaving class for "bathroom breaks" in order to secretly get their nicotine fix. Some students even use them in class, discreetly taking hits from e-cigarettes hidden inside of sweatshirts or jackets. You can tell when a kid has hit a vape in the middle of class, as the room starts to randomly smell like cotton candy or birthday cake. Schools have been cracking down on e-cigarette use, but kids are getting sneakier. Truly, the only way to prevent flavored e-cigarette use among teens is to ban the flavors that were used to addict us in the first place.
It is critical that our state take this very important step to protect the health and safety of me and my peers. Banning flavored devices is a fantastic way to start. While the process comes with difficulty, it is the necessary decision to protect youth before it is too late.
Alysa Curry is a Youth Advisory Board Member Alliance for Youth
