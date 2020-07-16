Ban flavored tobacco products

As a general pediatrician practicing for the last 18 years in Missoula, I am devoted to ensuring the health and well-being of the children in our community. I have personally witnessed the alarming rise in the rate of usage of vape products by Montana youth. Recent surveys report 30% of high schoolers vape regularly and I can attest for the validity of that number based on my personal experience in seeing adolescent patients in Missoula. An important part of the adolescent well care visit is to ask parents to step out of the exam room and have a confidential conversation with the teenager. I routinely ask my patients if they vape and in this confidential setting they are usually open and honest about vaping and other high-risk activities. They often tell me that vaping is safer than smoking cigarettes. I am sure the source of their “valid information” is social media and elaborate advertising from the companies that market these products.
In addition to advertising, the flavoring of the tobacco products have greatly enticed the younger population. It is easy to disconnect that something can be harmful for you if it is flavored in such delicious choices such as bubblegum, vanilla, cherry, etc. These products are often placed with gum and candy near children’s eye level in convenience stores. Most of this population is entirely unaware that many of these products have a significantly higher concentration of nicotine compared to cigarettes. The intended result of addiction occurs so that more nicotine products can be purchased. In addition companies have been very crafty to produce nicotine products that resemble such things as highlighters and USB drives, allowing teens to hide their habit from their parents. These products are creating a youth epidemic that puts kids at risk for lifelong addiction, disease and even death.
I thank Governor Bullock for his efforts in eliminating the sale of flavored e-cigarettes at the state level but I believe we need to do more to stop the spread of this epidemic in our community. As adults we have the responsibility to keep our young population safe and protect them from forces that do not have their best interest in mind. I write this to voice my support for restricting the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Missoula and urge Governor Bullock as well as the Missoula City Council to vote to ban flavored vape and tobacco products.
Sandra Simmons, MD, has been practicing pediatrics in Missoula for 18 years. She is a board-certified pediatrician at Community Children's Missoula Valley Pediatrics on the campus of Community Medical Center and serves on the board of Community Medical Center.
