Ban flavored tobacco products

As a general pediatrician practicing for the last 18 years in Missoula, I am devoted to ensuring the health and well-being of the children in our community. I have personally witnessed the alarming rise in the rate of usage of vape products by Montana youth. Recent surveys report 30% of high schoolers vape regularly and I can attest for the validity of that number based on my personal experience in seeing adolescent patients in Missoula. An important part of the adolescent well care visit is to ask parents to step out of the exam room and have a confidential conversation with the teenager. I routinely ask my patients if they vape and in this confidential setting they are usually open and honest about vaping and other high-risk activities. They often tell me that vaping is safer than smoking cigarettes. I am sure the source of their “valid information” is social media and elaborate advertising from the companies that market these products.