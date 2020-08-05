Banning flavored vaping products in Montana would risk driving people to more harmful cigarettes

"What we are not actually saying here is that it (vaping) leads to young youth smoking, something that has been sometimes lost in translation," said Rigotti. She clarified that there is an "enormous amount of ecological data," showing that as youth vaping increases, cigarette smoking decreases, making it "hard to argue that there is a gateway there."

DPHHS claims fruity and sweet e-cigarette flavors are why an increasing number of kids have tried vaping. But according to a survey of teens by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), curiosity is by far the most popular reason kids try e-cigarettes, with the second being able to do vape tricks.

According to the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System for 2019, just 7% of Montana students said flavors were the main reason they used an e-cigarette. Almost 48% of students gave reasons other than flavors, and 45.2% said they had never used an e-cigarette in the first place.

Some might ask, even if flavors aren't the driver of youth vaping, what is the harm in banning them if tobacco alternatives are available?