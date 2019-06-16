As the school year winds down and we look forward to the promise of summer, renewal and beautiful Montana weather, we want to share a few reflections with you about our shared values.
We value a community that respects and genuinely cares for one another. We value a community that celebrates diversity and the cultural and social strengths it infuses into our lives. We value a community that can engage in civil discourse, and even disagree, without being disagreeable.
In recent weeks we have seen too many instances of hate propagated around our schools and our community through the use of language and symbols that marginalize or demean others. We state this together, emphatically as leaders and members of our community: We never condone hateful or threatening speech or actions.
Hate will never be welcome in Missoula County, period. Each of our organizations works diligently and proudly to protect our fellow humans from discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, religion, creed, physical or mental disability, economic or social conditions, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender nonconformity, or actual or potential marital or parental status.
Our schools educate and our elected officials represent the people of our community — in all of our shared diversity. Together, it is our goal to ensure that our schools and our public spaces welcome all, regardless of status. We value and celebrate every member of our community.
We join together to reiterate that each of our organizations has clear response protocols to hate speech and hateful action. Every time actions of hate occur, all of us act immediately to investigate, seek appropriate discipline, and re-teach students and adults alike about living together with respect. We don’t simply tolerate one another; we defend each other’s right and desire to represent one of the many threads in the fabric of our community.
Our community possesses the courage to rebuke hateful speech and actions. We’re all what makes this place our home.