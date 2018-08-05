As families gear up for boating outings, there is more to brush up on than boating skills. Safety skills are crucial, too. Hundreds, if not thousands, of boating accidents each year could be avoided if both parents and kids knew how to be water wise.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, an estimated 5,000 children ages 14 and under are hospitalized annually due to near drownings and an average of nearly 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings occur each year. Additionally, more than 330 people die from drowning in boating-related incidents each year. It is no wonder that drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4. That is why it is important for everyone to wear a life jacket when participating in boating and boating-related activities.
Parental or adult supervision alone is not enough to prevent water accidents when swimming, boating, and floating in Montana's many bodies of water. It is critical for everyone to wear the proper size and type of PFD (Personal Flotation Device) when recreating on or near open water, especially when boating. This includes adults who are recreating with or supervising children. Adults wearing life jackets are better equipped to help a child in danger because they can float rather than struggle to tread water holding up themselves and the child.
For those who do not have a life jacket, there is a local resource available. The Missoula YMCA is now equipped to check out life jackets free of charge through Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) Life Jacket Loaner Program. The YMCA loaner site has infant through adult sizes available. To properly fit a life jacket, hold your arms straight up over your head and ask a friend to grasp the tops of the arm openings and pull up gently. Make sure there is no excess room above the openings and that the jacket does not ride up over your chin or face, as a life jacket that is too big can easily slip off in the water.
In addition to wearing a life jacket when recreating near or on water, it is important that you:
• Make sure an adult is constantly watching children swimming or playing in or around the water. Have children playing near water wear life jackets as there may be steep drop-offs you are unaware of.
• Do not consider your children to be "drown-proof" because you enrolled them in swimming class. A child who falls into water unexpectedly may panic and forget learned swimming skills.
• Always swim with a buddy. Never swim alone or unsupervised.
• Know the local weather conditions and forecast before swimming or boating. Strong winds and thunderstorms with lightning strikes are dangerous to swimmers and boaters.
• Do not use air-filled or foam toys, such as water-wings, noodles, or inner-tubes, in place of life jackets. These are toys and are not designed to keep a swimmer safe.
• Make sure children under 12 years of age wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when boating and encourage everyone on the boat to wear a life jacket.
• Never dive head-first into water and recognize that jumping from cliffs or bridges is dangerous because of shallow water, submerged rocks, trees, or other hazards.
• Never drink alcohol before or while swimming or boating, or while supervising children.