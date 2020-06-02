Being black in America shouldn't be a death sentence

The Jim Crow Era, institutionalized economic, social and educational deprivation for black people; it denied blacks their fundamental rights. Those inequalities are prevalent today. We do not need to look incredibly far to ascertain the damaging effects of the Jim Crow Era. Mass incarceration, police brutality, broken school systems and poor health care are significant issues affecting the black community. Structural racism rigidly connects these critical issues.

Structural racism is characterized as a system of public policies, institutional practices, cultural representations and other norms that work in reinforcing ways to perpetuate racial inequality. The criminal justice system is perhaps the clearest example of structural racism in the United States. Black women overall are twice as probable to be incarcerated as their white counterparts. Moreover, black women ages 18 to 19 are three times more likely to be imprisoned than their white counterparts. Black men (28.5%) are six times more likely than white men (4.4%) to be admitted to prison during their lives.

Recently, George Floyd, a middle-aged black man in Minnesota, was apprehended and was choked to death by a police officer. This cold-blooded killing echoed the death of Eric Garner, Ahmaud Abery and numerous senseless deaths of black people.