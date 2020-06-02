Being black in America shouldn't be a death sentence

Black people have been getting slaughtered at the hands of whites for hundreds of years. Although it is 2020, and some laws have changed consistently, it seems that evidently the propensity for racial inequality remains unblemished.
As a former refugee from Liberia, and a U.S. Marine veteran, I’m in dread of my safety. While we live in a generally secured and quiet state, I acknowledge it as my responsibility to address racism in our community and state.
I view myself as a privileged person to have been raised in our beautiful state. However, I have encountered a considerable amount of racism in Montana. Once, whilst strolling across the Higgins Bridge in Missoula with friends, a passing truck slowed down, hollered the “N-word” at me and sped off. At that moment, I felt a fit of immense anger and sadness; it had been a surreal experience. My personhood was damaged. I spent subsequent weeks in isolation with the fear of interacting with our community. I sought answers, yet nothing appeared to add up. I fell in profound despair while also balancing my law school course work. Later, I concluded that I need to use my torment and raise awareness against racism.
The blatant execution of black people by the police has affected me to the point of myself asking you, members of my community, and our state to reflect on the persistent racial inequalities in our society and, most importantly, racial disparities in our criminal justice system.
The Jim Crow Era, institutionalized economic, social and educational deprivation for black people; it denied blacks their fundamental rights. Those inequalities are prevalent today. We do not need to look incredibly far to ascertain the damaging effects of the Jim Crow Era. Mass incarceration, police brutality, broken school systems and poor health care are significant issues affecting the black community. Structural racism rigidly connects these critical issues.
Structural racism is characterized as a system of public policies, institutional practices, cultural representations and other norms that work in reinforcing ways to perpetuate racial inequality. The criminal justice system is perhaps the clearest example of structural racism in the United States. Black women overall are twice as probable to be incarcerated as their white counterparts. Moreover, black women ages 18 to 19 are three times more likely to be imprisoned than their white counterparts. Black men (28.5%) are six times more likely than white men (4.4%) to be admitted to prison during their lives.
Recently, George Floyd, a middle-aged black man in Minnesota, was apprehended and was choked to death by a police officer. This cold-blooded killing echoed the death of Eric Garner, Ahmaud Abery and numerous senseless deaths of black people.
In a time of profound political and ideological divides, the battle for justice is more urgent than ever. While I am appreciative of the service of our good police officers that endeavor to uphold their oath of office, “to serve and to protect,” I’m calling on our state lawmakers to enact a policy that will create an anti-racism training at our state police academy. I am additionally calling on our community members to help instill practices that help build safe communities, are responsive to our disenfranchised population and affirm human dignity. Do some research to work out how you can help.
We must create systems of authentic racial integration. In this sense, integration is that the positive acceptance of black people within the total range of human activities. To be black in America ought not to mean a death sentence.
Jacob Elder of Missoula is a Marine veteran, a Max Baucus Fellow and legal intern at the chief counsel office of the U.S. Department of Transportation
