Benefits of the Rattlesnake Dam removal

Spring is the most common creek name west of the 100th Meridian. East of that line, it’s Mill. Chances are, most of us have crossed, fished, or floated by a Spring Creek.
I’ve often walked to the source of the one nearest my home in western Montana. Under deep Ponderosa shade, it seeps to the surface through spongy mats of bright green moss. Slaking a thin riparian ribbon along the way, it tumbles roughly five miles before joining Rattlesnake Creek not far upstream of where Montana Trout Unlimited is helping our national Trout Unlimited partners remove a dam.
One benefit to this dam removal will be to restore full passage to native westslope cutthroat and bull trout, both of which have spawned in this system since long before Spring or Rattlesnake creek bore those names. Native trout restoration is critical to Trout Unlimited’s conservation mission, and the why is not always obvious. When you start asking around and reading explanations for why we value native trout in their native habitats someone reminds you of Aldo Leopold’s oft quoted mandate that “To keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering.” There’s a problem with that machine metaphor.
Equating a natural system to a machine overlooks the fact that one evolved, in many cases without the human hand anywhere in sight, whereas the other is wholly a product of that hand. The metaphor also implies that each part, its relations to others, and the ultimate workings are fully understood.
We understand the mechanics of how the drag on a fly reel works. We are less certain about why each organism in an ecosystem is important, but research clearly makes a case for keeping native trout in their evolutionary homes. Most of that research has focused on places where non-native trout invade, if not replace native trout.
When brook trout are introduced or move into western waters they out-compete the native trout on three fronts. Brook trout achieve a greater density and biomass within streams than many trout native to the West, thus the non-natives simply consume more of the available food. And, the food brook trout eat tends to be mostly benthic insects; whereas a much higher percentage of a cutthroat’s diet comes from terrestrial bugs that land on the water.
All of these differences mean brook trout devour benthic insects, resulting in fewer aquatic organisms emerging from the water. More brook trout than native cutthroat in a system causes a cascade of effects up the terrestrial food chain. Amphibians, spiders and songbirds, for example, suffer a diminished food source when brook trout invade cutthroat streams.
Survivability and sensitivity are two other reasons to care for native trout. Because native trout have adapted over centuries and millennia in specific environments, they are, in many cases, more likely to survive the extremes of those places.
Conversely, native trout are often more sensitive to physical and chemical changes in their natal waters. Thus, they perform the role of “canary in the coal mine.” While being able to survive and even thrive during and after wildfires, native cutthroat and bull trout are highly sensitive to chemical pollutants and oversedimentation. They are indicators of stream health. If we pay attention, they are an early warning sign of how we are treating our streams, rivers, and lakes. The need native trout have for clean, cold water should be a mirror or reminder of our own needs for this vital resource.
David Brooks is the Executive Director of Montana Trout Unlimited. He wrote the book “Restoring the Shining Waters: Superfund Success at Milltown, Montana” as part of his PhD in history at the University of Montana. It was released in 2015. He is based out of Missoula.
