Benefits of the Rattlesnake Dam removal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spring is the most common creek name west of the 100th Meridian. East of that line, it’s Mill. Chances are, most of us have crossed, fished, or floated by a Spring Creek.

I’ve often walked to the source of the one nearest my home in western Montana. Under deep Ponderosa shade, it seeps to the surface through spongy mats of bright green moss. Slaking a thin riparian ribbon along the way, it tumbles roughly five miles before joining Rattlesnake Creek not far upstream of where Montana Trout Unlimited is helping our national Trout Unlimited partners remove a dam.

One benefit to this dam removal will be to restore full passage to native westslope cutthroat and bull trout, both of which have spawned in this system since long before Spring or Rattlesnake creek bore those names. Native trout restoration is critical to Trout Unlimited’s conservation mission, and the why is not always obvious. When you start asking around and reading explanations for why we value native trout in their native habitats someone reminds you of Aldo Leopold’s oft quoted mandate that “To keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering.” There’s a problem with that machine metaphor.