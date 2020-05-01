Bennion will correct Montana's justice reform mis-steps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over the past year, I have closely watched the race for Montana Attorney General. Of the several candidates in the running, one of them — Jon Bennion — is my choice to be the state’s top attorney.

I’ve worked with Bennion for the seven years he has been at the Department of Justice. As Beaverhead County Attorney and in my role as a leader of the statewide prosecutor's association, I have had the opportunity to see Bennion demonstrate his leadership traits, keen intellect and devotion to Montana. I can assure you that Bennion has been a great partner to prosecutors and law enforcement statewide. He brings the right combination of listening to other perspectives, collaborating with stakeholders, and providing leadership by taking on the tough battles.

As many of you know, Montana made massive changes to the criminal code in 2017, many of which have proved disastrous. These changes, labeled justice reinvestment, have made our communities less safe. Bennion rightly opposed those mis-steps, and he will lead Montana to correct those oversights.