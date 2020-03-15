Bernie Sanders' big question: Should he stay or should he go?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In New Hampshire, Sanders and fellow progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren combined for about 35% of the vote. Sanders' support Tuesday in Michigan? About the same — 36%. Progressives did a little better in the Iowa caucuses and the South Carolina primary, but Sanders has a ceiling, and he keeps hitting it.

In other words, Democratic voters are speaking. Quite loudly.

If the ultimate goal is to remove President Trump, the longer Sanders hangs in the longer it will take for the Democratic Party to unite behind a single standard-bearer. Given the electoral map, it will take a unified and energized effort to turn toss-up states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida and Arizona.

And Trump knows that. For weeks now he has been tweeting his personal analysis of the Democratic primaries, seeking to fan discontent and paranoia among Sanders supporters still feeling the burn from the 2016 nomination fight, in which party leaders favored Hillary Clinton.

Who needs Russian meddling when we have Trump? If there's ever a "Hamilton"-style production of this era, Trump ought to be portrayed as a trolling troubadour.