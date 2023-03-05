On March 5, 1923, at the same hour, Montana and Nevada governors Joseph Dixon and James Scrugham signed Old Age Pension laws, becoming the first states with senior “security” programs. Lester Loble, a 29-year-old, freshman legislator from Helena, authored the bill and was particularly influential in its success. He had assumed the position of Democratic floor leader for the session, a rather auspicious start to his political career. The national order of Eagles was a prime mover in pushing for this legislation around the country and Loble was active locally.

As it turns out, the state of Montana had greater success in maintaining its pension program through the 1920s than other early states, partly due to a decentralized model, putting the programs in the hands of county officials. Demands were very modest in those years, as the number of enrollees were a very small percentage of those eligible.

Nevada’s state legislature repealed its program two years after passing, because it was so ineffective. Pennsylvania, too, adopted such legislation in 1923, but one year later it was declared unconstitutional. It was not smooth sailing through the 1920s, but 11 additional states enacted pension laws by 1928. By 1933 there were 28 states having passed legislation with various designs, such as voluntary or mandatory participation, commitments of financial aid from local or state sources, and eligibility requirements.

We need to remember Lester Loble. He was born in Helena in 1893, into a family that played a large role in the establishment of Helena and the culture of Montana. As with many of the families dating to the mid and late 19th century, the Lobles found extraordinary opportunities here, and, through familial and communal bonds, thrived.

I fully recognize the profound cultural, and physical disruption, and legacy the “settlers” caused to native peoples.

Lester Loble speaks volumes to the culture of justice and social support that has been a part of Montana history. Following his legislative tenure, Loble became a judge, becoming a national figure in juvenile justice. When Franklin Roosevelt was developing what became Social Security, he called on Loble to advise. Lester traveled to Washington and helped craft the Social Security Act, building on his own work as legislator and judge, and on the Montana experience. At the end of his life, he was still embraced by all generations, when made a delegate to the 1972 Democratic national convention.

What lessons are there from the early 20th century? The United States was unique among industrialized nations in its lack of assistance for those too old to hold regular jobs. Sound familiar? The politics of Progressivism, of which Republicans Theodore Roosevelt and Governor Dixon are examples, pushed our country to look at social needs and how to address them. Laissez-faire was increasingly under scrutiny for its inability to reduce suffering and its incompatibility with building towards the common good. Struggles between powerful industrialists, (copper kings,) railroads, timber companies, ranchers, miners, laborers of all sorts, teachers, and small business folk inform the thinking in this state.

Montana has a rich history and textured makeup. I am a son of Montana and proud of my heritage and the full-of-awe experience I grew up with. Montana was and is a part of the American experiment and still affords its citizens the possibility to embrace the strength of its people and the pure experience of this place.